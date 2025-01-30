Two more bodies pulled out of rubble: number of victims of enemy attack in Sumy rises to 6
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian airstrike on a 10-story building in Sumy killed 6 people, including three married couples. The attack destroyed 9 apartments and damaged 12 balconies.
As a result of an enemy attack on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 6, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.
The death toll from an air strike on a high-rise building in Sumy has risen to 6. Bodies of two more people have been recovered from the rubble
Add
As of 15:30, it is known that 3 couples were killed: 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.
Previously
On January 30, the enemy attacked one of the 10-storey residential buildings in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.