Two more bodies pulled out of rubble: number of victims of enemy attack in Sumy rises to 6

As a result of an enemy attack on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 6, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The death toll from an air strike on a high-rise building in Sumy has risen to 6. Bodies of two more people have been recovered from the rubble - the statement said.

As of 15:30, it is known that 3 couples were killed: 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

Previously

On January 30, the enemy attacked one of the 10-storey residential buildings in Sumy. The attack preliminarily destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies.