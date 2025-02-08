Two-meter snowdrifts: border guards showed photos of snow-covered Ukrainian border
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service showed photos of snow-covered sections of the border in Bukovyna and Zakarpattia. In mountainous areas, temperatures have dropped to -20°C, and snow drifts are up to two meters high.
The border in winter mode. Mountainous sections of the border in Bukovyna and Zakarpattia are at the epicenter of the February frost show: - 20°C, two-meter snowdrifts and breathtaking views
Recall
On Saturday, February 8, in Ukraine, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings. No significant precipitation.