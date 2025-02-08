Two-meter snowdrifts: border guards showed photos of snow-covered Ukrainian border

The State Border Guard Service has shared photos of the border in Bukovyna and Zakarpattia, where two-meter snowdrifts have formed, UNN reports.

The border in winter mode. Mountainous sections of the border in Bukovyna and Zakarpattia are at the epicenter of the February frost show: - 20°C, two-meter snowdrifts and breathtaking views - signed the photos at the State Border Guard Service.

Recall

On Saturday, February 8, in Ukraine, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings. No significant precipitation.