Two men beat and robbed a soldier who came on vacation: two men detained in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained two men who had beaten and robbed a serviceman. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

On the evening of December 27, in Kharkiv, two men reportedly attacked a serviceman who had come on vacation

"Having caught up with him (the soldier), one of the attackers punched the victim in the face, and when he fell, continued to kick him along with his accomplice. Having thus overcome the resistance and inflicted bodily harm on the man, the robbers took his property - a phone, documents, cash and other things he had on him - and then fled the scene," the prosecutor's office said.

The Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv has served two 38-year-old men with a notice of suspicion of robbery combined with violence committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law. The men were taken into custody.

The suspects face up to ten years in prison for their actions.

