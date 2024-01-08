Two killed in Khmelnytskyi region as a result of enemy attack

The number of victims of the enemy missile attack on Khmelnytsky region this morning has increased to two. The enemy struck at infrastructure facilities in the region, according to the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that this morning, during an air alert, air defense forces shot down 2 enemy missiles within the Khmelnytsky region.

At the same time, the enemy struck at the region's infrastructure facilities. There is a fire, which is being localized by the State Emergency Service. Unfortunately, we already have two dead people. And this is a great loss, because everything can be restored and rebuilt except human life - the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba reported that one person was killed in a massive rocket attack by the Russian army this morning in Khmelnytsky region .