Two girls jumped from 9th floor in Sumy region: died on the spot

In Shostka, Sumy region, on the evening of May 23, two girls aged 18 and 14 jumped from the 9th floor. They died on the spot. The motives for their actions are currently being established. This was reported by the police of Sumy region, reports UNN.

The friends jumped from a high-rise building, unfortunately, their lives could not be saved. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene - the police said in a statement.

As the police have preliminarily established, two local residents aged 18 and 14 jumped from the 9th floor together. The motives for their actions are currently being established.

The police are deciding whether to register this fact in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

