Double death: in Kyiv, a girl jumped from the 14th floor and fell on her husband, both died

In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, a girl jumped from the 14th floor balcony and fell on a passerby. Both died. This was reported to hromadske by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Police confirmed that the body of a girl born in 1996 was indeed found near a house in the Desnianskyi district. Preliminarily, she committed suicide and fatally injured a 39-year-old man standing at the entrance when she fell. - hromadske reports.

Details

The double death happened the day before at about 13:40 on Kashtanova Street. This is the Troyeshchyna residential area. This was reported by a number of Kyiv public media.

According to media reports, an investigative team that arrived at the scene preliminarily established that the woman, born in 1996, committed suicide and fatally injured a man, born in 1985, who was standing at the entrance to the house when she fell.

It is noted that criminal proceedings have been opened over the deaths of both men under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. law enforcement officers are investigating the details of the incident.