Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149745 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128686 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136221 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134797 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172481 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110911 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165114 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two fighters “Jin” and “Mannequin” captured 14 Russians: details of the operation

Two fighters “Jin” and “Mannequin” captured 14 Russians: details of the operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25264 views

Two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers with call signs “Jin” and “Mannequin” under the cover of drones captured a Russian dugout with 14 occupants. After the successful capture, the paratroopers held the position for 5 days, repelling enemy attacks.

Paratroopers “Jin” and “Maneken” under the cover of drones stormed the Russian dugout, withdrew 14 occupants from the contact line and held the defense of the captured position for five days.

Orest Drymalovsky, a representative of the press service of the 79th Tauride Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Genie”, ‘Mannequin’ - our paratroopers who performed a real feat worthy of the highest state awards. Our FPVs, our drones with drops, our Bats and Vampires, our Bomber, worked undercover after a long attack on the Russian position. And, in fact, after this long drone attack, under the cover of their comrades, the two of them went out to storm the Russian position, approached the Russian hideout, the Russian dugout, threw the first grenades at the entrance, and from there they heard the words “ours”. But they said on the radio that their friends were all at home and offered to take them prisoner

- Drymalovsky said.

Thus, the occupiers began to come out of this dugout, as many as 14 of them.

Even taking them out of the line of contact is a great feat, because it had to be done unnoticed by Russian drone operators, because the enemy would have immediately covered them with mortars and artillery. But our soldiers saved their lives, withdrew these 14 occupiers from the front line, and then held the line for another 5 days, repelling Russian assaults and doing so successfully. Their heroism may in the future ensure the return of our many heroes who are in Russian prisons to their families.

- Drymalovsky noted.

Recall

There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

