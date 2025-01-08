Two fighters “Jin” and “Mannequin” captured 14 Russians: details of the operation

Paratroopers “Jin” and “Maneken” under the cover of drones stormed the Russian dugout, withdrew 14 occupants from the contact line and held the defense of the captured position for five days.

Orest Drymalovsky, a representative of the press service of the 79th Tauride Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told this during the telethon, UNN reports .

Genie”, ‘Mannequin’ - our paratroopers who performed a real feat worthy of the highest state awards. Our FPVs, our drones with drops, our Bats and Vampires, our Bomber, worked undercover after a long attack on the Russian position. And, in fact, after this long drone attack, under the cover of their comrades, the two of them went out to storm the Russian position, approached the Russian hideout, the Russian dugout, threw the first grenades at the entrance, and from there they heard the words “ours”. But they said on the radio that their friends were all at home and offered to take them prisoner - Drymalovsky said.

Thus, the occupiers began to come out of this dugout, as many as 14 of them.

Even taking them out of the line of contact is a great feat, because it had to be done unnoticed by Russian drone operators, because the enemy would have immediately covered them with mortars and artillery. But our soldiers saved their lives, withdrew these 14 occupiers from the front line, and then held the line for another 5 days, repelling Russian assaults and doing so successfully. Their heroism may in the future ensure the return of our many heroes who are in Russian prisons to their families. - Drymalovsky noted.

Recall

There is a preliminary agreement that exchanges in 2025 should become systematic.