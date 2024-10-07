Two families with four young children poisoned by carbon monoxide in Rivne region

In Rivne region, eight people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, four of them children, the State Emergency Service said on Monday, UNN reports .

Details

In Dubno, women aged 70 and 34 and a three-year-old boy were reportedly hospitalized. In Rivne, a 31-year-old woman and three young children born in 2017 and 2022 were hospitalized.

Preliminary, the accidents were caused by malfunctioning stove heating and gas equipment, as well as the apartment's ventilation system.

The SES urged not to neglect safety rules when using gas appliances and heaters. Regularly ventilate the room and install a carbon monoxide detector.

