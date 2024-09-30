ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 64256 views

A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ivano-Frankivsk

A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54278 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a mother and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide and hospitalized. The SES provides advice on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning when using gas appliances.

On September 29, a mother and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ivano-Frankivsk. They were hospitalized. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

On Sunday, September 29, at 17:15, rescuers received a report from doctors that four people were probably poisoned by carbon monoxide in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk,

- the statement said.

Among the victims are two boys born in 2015 and 2018, a girl born in 2008, and  a mother born in 1988 .

How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning:

  • When using gas appliances, keep a window open or open a window for ventilation;
  • Do not use heaters when there is no draft in the chimney;
  • when installing a gas boiler, provide a separate chimney to remove combustion products;
  • If you use solid fuel, do not close the hood until the fuel is completely burned;
  • Do not use gas appliances in strong gusts of wind, as a backdraft may form. Watch the color of the flame on the burners: it should be blue or purple. A yellow flame is a sign of incomplete gas combustion, so you need to adjust the air supply to the burner;
  • do not use gas appliances for other purposes! For example, do not use a gas stove for heating;
  • Regularly check the serviceability of the stove and gas equipment;
  • Use carbon monoxide detectors because it can save lives.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

