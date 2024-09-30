A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ivano-Frankivsk

On September 29, a mother and three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ivano-Frankivsk. They were hospitalized. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

On Sunday, September 29, at 17:15, rescuers received a report from doctors that four people were probably poisoned by carbon monoxide in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, - the statement said.

Among the victims are two boys born in 2015 and 2018, a girl born in 2008, and a mother born in 1988 .

How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning:

When using gas appliances, keep a window open or open a window for ventilation;

Do not use heaters when there is no draft in the chimney;

when installing a gas boiler, provide a separate chimney to remove combustion products;

If you use solid fuel, do not close the hood until the fuel is completely burned;

Do not use gas appliances in strong gusts of wind, as a backdraft may form. Watch the color of the flame on the burners: it should be blue or purple. A yellow flame is a sign of incomplete gas combustion, so you need to adjust the air supply to the burner;

do not use gas appliances for other purposes! For example, do not use a gas stove for heating;

Regularly check the serviceability of the stove and gas equipment;

Use carbon monoxide detectors because it can save lives.

