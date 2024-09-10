Two children die in fire in Khmelnytsky region

In a village in Khmelnytsky region, a fire broke out in a residential building, killing two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Two children died in a fire in Khmelnytsky," the State Emergency Service said on social media.

The fire was reported to have started last night in the village of Kupil, Khmelnytsky district. A residential building was on fire. "Firefighters found the bodies of two children born in 2016 and 2019 in the house. Probably, they were poisoned by combustion products," the SES said.

Preliminarily, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the power grid.

