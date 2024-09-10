A 6-year-old boy fell from a seventh-floor balcony in Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, on the evening of September 9, a 6-year-old child fell from the seventh floor balcony. The boy fell to the roof of the library on the first floor of the building. Doctors are currently fighting for his life. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the child fell from the balcony of the seventh floor to the slate roof of the library on the first floor of the building.

The rescuers used a medical stretcher to bring the boy down from the roof and handed him over to an ambulance. The child was hospitalized and doctors are fighting for his life. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The SES reminded that sometimes it takes a few seconds for a child to get into a dangerous situation. Therefore, they urged not to leave children unattended, especially on balconies and near windows.

In Lutsk, two children fell out of a window while their mother was in the store