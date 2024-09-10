ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116275 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193490 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150996 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151383 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195799 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184833 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105017 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

A 6-year-old boy fell from a seventh-floor balcony in Mykolaiv

A 6-year-old boy fell from a seventh-floor balcony in Mykolaiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13102 views

In Mykolaiv, a 6-year-old child fell from the 7th floor balcony to the roof of the library. The rescuers handed the boy over to doctors, doctors are fighting for his life, and law enforcement is investigating the circumstances.

In Mykolaiv, on the evening of September 9, a 6-year-old child fell from the seventh floor balcony. The boy fell to the roof of the library on the first floor of the building. Doctors are currently fighting for his life. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the child fell from the balcony of the seventh floor to the slate roof of the library on the first floor of the building.

The rescuers used a medical stretcher to bring the boy down from the roof and handed him over to an ambulance. The child was hospitalized and doctors are fighting for his life. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The SES reminded that sometimes it takes a few seconds for a child to get into a dangerous situation. Therefore, they urged not to leave children unattended, especially on balconies and near windows.

In Lutsk, two children fell out of a window while their mother was in the store23.07.24, 16:59 • 16817 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising