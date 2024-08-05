Two explosions heard in Sumy - media
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of Sumy reported two explosions in the city. No air alert was declared, and the Air Force did not report a threat.
Two explosions were heard by residents of Sumy, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Details
Two explosions were heard in Sumy, according to Suspilne correspondents.
It is worth noting that the alert has not been declared in the region.
In addition, the Air Force did not report the threat.
