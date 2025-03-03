Two explosions, a fire: one of Russia's largest oil refineries burns in Ufa
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa, which is located 1500 km from Ukraine. Local residents report powerful explosions.
The Emergency Situations Ministry's Bashkir region office has reported that an oil refinery is on fire in Ufa. The agency did not name the cause of the fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
On the night of March 03, the Russian media reported on explosions in Ufa.
Residents of Ufa report a powerful explosion in the city. According to preliminary information, it occurred at an oil refinery
It is noted that the oil refinery in Ufa is one of the largest in Russia.
It is located about 1500 km from the border with Ukraine.
Recall
The Ryazan refinery suspended operations due to damage to the key CDU-6 unit as a result of a drone attack. The refinery, which processes more than 300,000 barrels of oil per day, may partially resume operations within a few days.
SBU drones attacked the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region. The strike on the power substation led to a complete blackout of the facility and a halt in oil pumping.
