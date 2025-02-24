Two days in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions: border violator detained who risked freezing at -14°C

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 20496 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 79196 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 47383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110311 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96853 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111994 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116598 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148940 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Actual
Two days in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions: border violator detained who risked freezing at -14°C

Two days in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions: border violator detained who risked freezing at -14°C

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24421 views

Border guards rescued a violator who had been wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions for two days without food and water. The man survived an encounter with a pack of wolves, almost drowned twice in swamps, and came across a minefield.

Ukrainian border guards rescued a man who had been stranded for several days in a forested area at the intersection of several regions, where he met a pack of wolves and nearly drowned in local swamps.

Transmits of UNN with reference to channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Two days among minefields and swamps. Another offender rescued

- the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

It is noted that the man made his own route, but “did not take any food or water with him”.

His campaign almost ended fatally.

Image

The man spent two days wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions, during which time he came across a minefield, met a pack of wolves and twice drowned in local swamps, not to mention the risk of freezing at night at -14°C.

- says the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

Recall

Two conscripts who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania were detained in Zakarpattia. The men had been wandering in the mountains for three days until border guards found them following footprints in the snow.

He couldn't swim, but he climbed into the Tisza: border guards rescued a fugitive19.02.25, 19:05 • 32066 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

