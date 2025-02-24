Two days in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions: border violator detained who risked freezing at -14°C

Ukrainian border guards rescued a man who had been stranded for several days in a forested area at the intersection of several regions, where he met a pack of wolves and nearly drowned in local swamps.

Transmits of UNN with reference to channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Two days among minefields and swamps. Another offender rescued - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

It is noted that the man made his own route, but “did not take any food or water with him”.

His campaign almost ended fatally.

The man spent two days wandering in the forests between Zhytomyr and Rivne regions, during which time he came across a minefield, met a pack of wolves and twice drowned in local swamps, not to mention the risk of freezing at night at -14°C. - says the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

