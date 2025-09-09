$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosions
Exclusive
07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
07:01 AM
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
06:31 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and wounded
Two children injured by unknown object in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

In the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, two boys aged 11 and 12 sustained severe injuries from an explosion. Police urge adherence to rules for handling suspicious objects.

Two children injured by unknown object in Kharkiv region

In the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, two boys aged 11 and 12 suffered severe injuries as a result of an explosion of a dangerous object. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

In Kupyansk district, two children were injured as a result of an explosion of a dangerous object: police urge to follow rules for handling suspicious finds

- the message says.

Recall

Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region. More than 20 people died while receiving pension payments.

