Tusk to visit Kyiv in the coming days

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, will visit Kyiv in the coming days. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

At the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I will be in Kyiv in the coming days. Ukraine cannot be left alone in this dramatic time - the message says.

Recall

Ukraine and Poland agreed to gradually increase gas import capacity from February 2026. By the end of April, capacity will increase to 18.4 million cubic meters per day.