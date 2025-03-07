Tusk pointed to a "deep correction" in US policy regarding the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: Poland must draw conclusions
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Poland stated that there is a change in American policy regarding the war in Ukraine. According to him, the likelihood of receiving strong security guarantees from the US has decreased.
"A deep correction" is taking place in American politics in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and Poland must draw conclusions from these steps and changes for its own security. This statement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a speech in the Polish Sejm on Friday, reports UNN.
We are dealing with a deep correction of American policy in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Every country, including Poland, has the right and is obliged to honestly and accurately assess what is in our interests, what is in the interest of our security, and what may create a problem
At the same time, he pointed out that "our attitude towards transatlantic relations and the NATO alliance must remain unquestionable."
It is clear that the hope that Ukraine will soon receive strong security guarantees with the physical presence of the United States looks less likely today than before
"Our task is not to consider the actions of our largest ally for our own satisfaction or good rhetoric. Our task is to draw conclusions from these steps and these changes for our security," Tusk emphasized.
He noted that "our security is directly related not only to the events on the front now but also to the future status of Ukraine."
