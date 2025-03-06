Tusk: Europe is capable of winning any confrontation against Russia, and the Russian Federation will lose the arms race
Kyiv • UNN
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Europe is capable of winning any confrontation against Russia, expressing confidence that Russia will lose the current arms race, and pointing out that the defense of the EU's eastern border has become an undeniable priority, while support from NATO and the European alliance with the United States must remain an absolute priority. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the rotating EU Council of Poland upon arriving at the EU summit on the defense of Europe and Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
"There is no doubt that the war in Ukraine, the new approach of the US administration towards Europe, and, above all, the resurgence of the arms race with Russia present us with new challenges. Europe must win this arms race," Tusk said.
He stated that "there are no reasons for optimism." "The situation is complex and difficult, but I am convinced that this is the moment when Europe has come to understand the responsibility it bears," he noted.
"The defense of the EU's eastern border has become a priority that no one questions anymore," Tusk pointed out.
At the same time, he noted that "today the US is a somewhat more demanding partner, but by strengthening our defense, we must also work on improving transatlantic relations." "Support for NATO and our alliance with the United States must remain our absolute priority," Tusk emphasized.
Overall, Europe is capable of winning in any confrontation - financial, economic, or military - against Russia. We are stronger; we just needed to start believing in it. And today this is happening. I am convinced that Russia will lose this arms race, just as the Soviet Union lost a similar one 40 years ago. And this is the only way to prevent a larger-scale conflict,
"The war, the geopolitical uncertainty and the new arms race started by Putin have left Europe with no choice. Europe must be ready for this race, and Russia will lose it like the Soviet Union 40 years ago. From today, Europe will arm itself more wisely and faster than Russia," Tusk writes on X.