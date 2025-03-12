Tusk announced that Poland and Turkey are interested in stabilizing the situation in Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his country, together with Turkey, seeks to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Turkey can play a key role in guaranteeing stability.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that his country, together with Turkey, intends to ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine. Tusk said this before his flight to Ankara to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, 12 March, UNN reports.
We will discuss the role of Poland and Turkey in stabilizing the region and the results of the first negotiations that took place in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and the United States
The Prime Minister also stressed that his country is interested in effective guarantees of stability after the end of hostilities.
From our point of view, it is very important that NATO countries effectively guarantee stability after a ceasefire is reached on the Russian-Ukrainian border
He also stressed that Turkey can play one of the main roles in this issue.
Tusk said that Europe is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace. His statement was made after talks between the US and Ukraine in Jeddah.
It seems that the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace. And Europe is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. The Office of the President published a joint statement following the meeting.