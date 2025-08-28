Turkish enterprise hit: Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack

During today's enemy attack on Ukraine, Turkish enterprises, the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the European Union Representation, and the British Council were hit. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Spoke with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Thank you for such support for Ukraine, our people, for constant readiness and desire to help achieve real peace. We highly appreciate all assistance from Turkey. We exchanged views on the current situation and discussed the next diplomatic steps. Ukraine is ready to talk in the leaders' format, because it is the only effective format. And, unfortunately, Russia is avoiding this and continuing the war - Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that tonight the Russians again attacked Ukraine and used more than 30 missiles, about 600 drones. As a result of this shelling, 17 people died, including four children. Dozens of people are in serious condition, doctors are now fighting for their lives.

There were strikes on a Turkish enterprise, on the Embassy of Azerbaijan, the Representation of the European Union, the British Council, on residential areas. This is Putin's response to all attempts by Ukraine, the USA, our European partners to stop the killings. That is why pressure is needed - sanctions, duties, political pressure. We count on strong steps - Zelenskyy reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he discussed the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that Ankara is ready to do "everything possible" to facilitate high-level contacts, and assured that Turkey "will continue to contribute to Ukraine's security after peace is established."