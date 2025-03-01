Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
At the summit in London, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate his proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara reaffirms its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and is ready to act as a platform for negotiations.
At the summit on Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister will repeat to European leaders in London Ankara's proposal to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Ankara, which has repeatedly called for a ceasefire from 2024, welcomed the US initiative to end the war, which was derailed by a public spat between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on Friday in Washington.
On Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will brief European leaders on Turkey's efforts to find a "just and lasting peace" in the war, the source said, adding that he will also reaffirm Ankara's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Fidan is expected to "emphasize that Turkey, which hosted direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022, is ready to assume this role in the coming period" and stress that all parties should jointly focus on long-term regional security and stability, as well as economic prosperity during the negotiations.
