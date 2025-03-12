Turkey should take on the greatest possible responsibility in the peace process - Tusk
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed hope that Turkey will contribute to the peace process in Ukraine. He noted that Ankara's role could be decisive in ensuring stability in the region.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, at a joint press conference with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he hopes Ankara will play an important role in promoting peace in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.
I made a clear proposal to President Erdogan: Turkey should take on the greatest possible responsibility in the peace process, in ensuring stability and security throughout our region
He added that "it is very important that NATO and European countries simultaneously and effectively guarantee the stability of... the Russian-Ukrainian border" after the signing of any truce.
"Turkey's role could be decisive in this regard," he added.
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from the American and Ukrainian delegations took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, resumption of intelligence support and the start of peace talks.
The 30-day silence regime depends on whether russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or whether it wants to continue killing people. Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its position.