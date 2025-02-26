Turkey issues statement on the 11th anniversary of the occupation of Crimea: ready to contribute to the prospect of peace in Ukraine

The peaceful settlement of the war through diplomacy is the only viable way to lasting peace and security, Turkey believes. The country is ready to contribute to the prospect of peace in every possible way. This was reported by the Turkish Embassy in Ukraine in an address on the 11th anniversary of the occupation of Crimea "Crimea is Ukraine," UNN reports.

"A few days ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clearly stated that a peaceful settlement of the war through diplomacy is the only viable path to a just and lasting peace and security. In this context, Turkey is ready to contribute to the prospect of peace in every way possible. Thus, according to our president, it should be our collective responsibility and goal to celebrate the anniversary of peace, not war, next year," the statement reads.

Turkey states that it condemns the occupation and subsequent annexation of Crimea in 2014, and this is a principled position based on legal and moral principles.

"Turkey, as a loyal friend and strategic partner of Ukraine, has a clear and consistent policy condemning the occupation and subsequent annexation of Crimea in 2014. This is a principled position based on legal and moral grounds. Turkey strongly supports the full territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, its sovereignty and independence," the statement said.

Crimean Tatars, the statement said, are important to Turkey because they are a bridge of strong friendship and relations between Turkey and Ukraine.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Turkey does not oppose Ukraine becoming a NATO member. He said that this is the official position of the country. He also noted that Ukrainians are asking for NATO membership not just to be a member, but to have security guarantees.