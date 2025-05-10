Turkey is ready to carry out a mission to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine - media

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine. The country is ready to take on a mission related to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime, if it is established. This was reported by the Anadolu Agency, citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

According to information received from sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hakan Fidan represented Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the meeting.

It is reported that speaking at the event, the Turkish minister stressed Turkey's commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and also stated that Turkey supports the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire and efforts in this direction.

Turkey is ready to take on a mission related to monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime, if it is established - he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a just and lasting peace begins with a complete ceasefire. Ukraine has agreed to this, but Russia is stalling and setting conditions to buy time. If Moscow continues to "block" a full ceasefire, Europeans, in close coordination with the United States, will increase pressure on Russia.