Turkey deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to northern Cyprus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense deployed 6 F-16 aircraft and air defense systems to strengthen security. The measures were taken after an attack on Akrotiri base and the downing of a missile over Turkey.

Turkey deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to northern Cyprus

Turkey announced on Monday the deployment of F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to northern Cyprus, UNN reports with reference to the country's Ministry of Defense statement.

Details

"In light of recent developments in our region and within the framework of phased planning aimed at strengthening security... as of today," 6 F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems "have been deployed" to northern Cyprus, the Turkish Ministry of Defense statement reads.

"Following an assessment of the situation and if necessary," it is stated, "additional measures will be taken."

This comes amid the war in the Middle East. As Reuters notes, in recent days, European states have begun to expand military deployments on the ethnically divided island after an Iranian drone, believed by security services to have been launched by Hezbollah, an Iranian ally in Lebanon, struck the British airbase Akrotiri in Cyprus last week.

Last week, NATO air defenses shot down a ballistic missile launched from Iran into Turkish airspace. NATO member Turkey on Saturday warned Iran against launching more missiles in its direction.

Turkey, it is noted, also criticized the deployment of European troops to Cyprus, calling these steps a risk of dragging the island into conflict.

Turkey does not recognize the internationally recognized and European Union member Greek Cypriot administration in the south of the island and is the only country that recognizes the Turkish Cypriot state in the north.

Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - Reuters07.03.26, 23:41 • 11587 views

Julia Shramko

