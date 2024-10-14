Tu-134 military transport plane burns down at Russian airfield - GUR
Kyiv • UNN
A Tu-134 aircraft of the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment burned down at the Russian military airfield “Orenburg-2”. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly punished.
On the night of October 13, a Tu-134 aircraft belonging to the 117th military transport regiment of the Russian army burned down at the Orenburg-2 military airfield in Russia, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reported .
On the night of October 12-13, 2024, a Tu-134 aircraft belonging to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the armed forces of the aggressor state burned down in Russia. The devastating fire broke out at the Russian military airfield “Orenburg-2” where the Tu-134 was based
It is noted that such Soviet boards are used, in particular, to transport the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminded that every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly punished.
