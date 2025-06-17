Trump's team offers Iran talks this week on nuclear deal

The White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week on a nuclear deal and a ceasefire, four sources familiar with the matter report reports Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration discussed a proposal to meet with Iran on Monday - sources said.

We talk on the phone, but it's better to talk in person Trump said at the G7 summit.

The US President expressed hope that Iran would agree to a deal.

I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran acted unwisely by not signing it – he said.

The meeting, the publication notes, is "a crucial moment in whether the US will go to war to militarily eliminate Iran's nuclear program."

A meeting with the Iranians is being considered this week - confirmed the American official.

Trump views the massive bunker destruction required to destroy Iran's underground enrichment plant at Fordow (which is in the US, not Israel) as a key lever to force Iran to make a deal, a senior US official said.

Describing the decision to destroy the bunkers as a "turning point," the official said Trump "thinks in terms of deals and leverage. And that is the leverage."

They really want to talk. But we don't know if they have been brought to their knees enough to realize that in order to have a country, they need to talk? And assuming they achieve that, is there a level of enrichment you would allow them? - added the official.

Addition

Trump has so far refrained from direct involvement in Israeli attacks on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran needs to be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons in one way or another. In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Trump to participate in the war and bomb Fordow.

At the same time, the American leader continues to insist on his confidence in the possibility of concluding an agreement, especially given Iran's weak negotiating position.

On Monday evening, Trump posted a post urging Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran immediately. Shortly thereafter, Trump interrupted his trip to the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington.

These two steps led to reports in the Israeli press and social media that the US had entered the war. White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer denied these reports.

US troops maintain a defensive posture and that has not changed. We will protect American interests – he wrote on X.

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth reiterated this statement in an interview with Fox News and stressed that Trump is still seeking a deal.

President Trump hopes there will be peace – he said.

During the summit, Trump discussed with other leaders the need for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, French President Macron told reporters.

The Americans made an offer to meet with the Iranians. We'll see what happens – he said.

Trump: there will be no peace if Iran has nuclear weapons