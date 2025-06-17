$41.530.08
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
08:28 AM • 7454 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
06:29 AM • 23528 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 41526 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 99843 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 90969 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 120683 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 106334 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 102566 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 175464 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82297 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Trump's team offers Iran talks this week on nuclear deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

The Trump administration is discussing a possible meeting with Iran this week. The goal of the negotiations is a nuclear deal and a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Trump's team offers Iran talks this week on nuclear deal

The White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week on a nuclear deal and a ceasefire, four sources familiar with the matter report reports Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration discussed a proposal to meet with Iran on Monday

- sources said.

We talk on the phone, but it's better to talk in person

Trump said at the G7 summit.

The US President expressed hope that Iran would agree to a deal.

I think a deal will be signed. I think Iran acted unwisely by not signing it

– he said.

The meeting, the publication notes, is "a crucial moment in whether the US will go to war to militarily eliminate Iran's nuclear program."

A meeting with the Iranians is being considered this week

- confirmed the American official.

Trump views the massive bunker destruction required to destroy Iran's underground enrichment plant at Fordow (which is in the US, not Israel) as a key lever to force Iran to make a deal, a senior US official said.

Describing the decision to destroy the bunkers as a "turning point," the official said Trump "thinks in terms of deals and leverage. And that is the leverage."

They really want to talk. But we don't know if they have been brought to their knees enough to realize that in order to have a country, they need to talk? And assuming they achieve that, is there a level of enrichment you would allow them?

- added the official.

Addition

Trump has so far refrained from direct involvement in Israeli attacks on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran needs to be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons in one way or another. In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing Trump to participate in the war and bomb Fordow.

At the same time, the American leader continues to insist on his confidence in the possibility of concluding an agreement, especially given Iran's weak negotiating position.

On Monday evening, Trump posted a post urging Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran immediately. Shortly thereafter, Trump interrupted his trip to the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington.

These two steps led to reports in the Israeli press and social media that the US had entered the war. White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer denied these reports.

US troops maintain a defensive posture and that has not changed. We will protect American interests

– he wrote on X.

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth reiterated this statement in an interview with Fox News and stressed that Trump is still seeking a deal.

President Trump hopes there will be peace

– he said.

During the summit, Trump discussed with other leaders the need for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, French President Macron told reporters.

The Americans made an offer to meet with the Iranians. We'll see what happens

– he said.

Trump: there will be no peace if Iran has nuclear weapons15.06.25, 02:50 • 4844 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Fox News
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
