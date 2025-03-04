Trump's suspension of military aid appears to be an attempt to push Kyiv towards capitulation - people's deputy
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Committee, Merezhko, stated that the cessation of aid from the U.S. looks like pressure on Kyiv to capitulate.
The suspension of military aid to Ukraine by U.S. President Donald Trump seems to be an attempt to push Kyiv towards capitulation on Russia's terms. This is reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, as reported by UNN.
Stopping aid now means helping Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the surface, this looks very bad. It seems he is pushing us towards capitulation, that is, accepting Russia's demands.
It is noted that the pause in aid occurred after Trump changed U.S. policy towards Ukraine and Russia after taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow.
This also happened after the scandalous confrontation with Zelensky at the White House, during which Trump accused the President of Ukraine of being insufficiently grateful for Washington's support in the war with Russia.
"The main thing is that this is a psychological blow, a political blow to Ukraine; it does not help Ukrainians," said Merezhko.
He compared the cessation of aid to the Munich Agreement of 1938, when Nazi Germany was allowed to annex part of Czechoslovakia.
"This is worse than Munich because there at least they did not try to paint Czechoslovakia as the aggressor, but here they are trying to blame the victim for aggression – this is extremely dangerous."
Supplement
The news agency Reuters, citing an anonymous source familiar with the situation, reports that the supply of American military cargo has indeed stopped. According to the source, the movement of cargo heading to Ukraine was halted around 03:30 Kyiv time (01:30 GMT).
Reminder
Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons en route and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.