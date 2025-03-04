Trump's suspension of military aid appears to be an attempt to push Kyiv towards capitulation - people's deputy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111764 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171682 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108059 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 344387 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174073 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145257 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196215 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124967 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108186 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22222 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11168 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10469 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11358 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11633 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19223 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87698 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111745 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171675 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160864 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22269 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38937 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47519 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136062 views
Trump's suspension of military aid appears to be an attempt to push Kyiv towards capitulation - people's deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99197 views

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Committee, Merezhko, stated that the cessation of aid from the U.S. looks like pressure on Kyiv to capitulate.

Trump's suspension of military aid appears to be an attempt to push Kyiv towards capitulation - people's deputy

The suspension of military aid to Ukraine by U.S. President Donald Trump seems to be an attempt to push Kyiv towards capitulation on Russia's terms. This is reported by Reuters, citing a statement from the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, as reported by UNN.

Stopping aid now means helping Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the surface, this looks very bad. It seems he is pushing us towards capitulation, that is, accepting Russia's demands.

- said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Ukrainian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, to Reuters.

It is noted that the pause in aid occurred after Trump changed U.S. policy towards Ukraine and Russia after taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow.

This also happened after the scandalous confrontation with Zelensky at the White House, during which Trump accused the President of Ukraine of being insufficiently grateful for Washington's support in the war with Russia.

"The main thing is that this is a psychological blow, a political blow to Ukraine; it does not help Ukrainians," said Merezhko.

He compared the cessation of aid to the Munich Agreement of 1938, when Nazi Germany was allowed to annex part of Czechoslovakia.

"This is worse than Munich because there at least they did not try to paint Czechoslovakia as the aggressor, but here they are trying to blame the victim for aggression – this is extremely dangerous."

Supplement

The news agency Reuters, citing an anonymous source familiar with the situation, reports that the supply of American military cargo has indeed stopped. According to the source, the movement of cargo heading to Ukraine was halted around 03:30 Kyiv time (01:30 GMT).

Reminder

Donald Trump ordered to suspend all military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky. The supply of American military equipment, including weapons en route and in transit zones, will be temporarily halted.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

