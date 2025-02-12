Trump's special envoy Vitkoff likely held secret 3-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow - media

The US special representative of the President of the United States, Steve Witkoff, visited the Russian Federation. His mission included organizing the release of Mark Vogel, an American teacher who was arrested in Moscow in 2021. The Washington Post writes that real estate developer Vitkoff, who is a longtime friend of Trump, had a three-hour meeting with the Kremlin dictator, UNN reports.

Details

The US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, visited Russia on February 11. Vitkoff's visit was related to the organization of the release of American teacher Mark Vogel, who had been imprisoned in Russia for three and a half years on drug charges.

Vogel's release was part of an exchange earlier that day. The Washington Post, citing information from Fox News host Sean Hannity, writes that Vitkoff, while in Moscow, held a 3.5-hour meeting with Putin.

The media reminds us that Putin made very positive public comments about Donald Trump in the period surrounding the visit of the Republican president's special envoy. At the same time, the White House has not yet responded to inquiries about Wittkoff's meeting with Putin.

Trump said that on Wednesday a second American from an unspecified country would be released, a person whose name he said would be recognizable.

Regarding the dismissed teacher. During his departure, Vogel noted:

President Putin was very generous and politically correct in granting me a pardon - noted Mark Vogel, “the media captured him with an American flag draped around his neck over a buttoned-up jacket.

Recall

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has been authorized by Trump to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Mr. Vitkoff has already held talks with Putin's associates and discussed the situation with representatives of the Persian Gulf states.

