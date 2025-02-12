Trump's special envoy Vitkoff likely held secret 3-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow - media

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44348 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100263 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125177 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102546 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113229 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159152 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103334 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94568 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65793 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106437 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125177 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159152 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149448 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181626 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100653 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106425 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136774 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138579 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166513 views
Trump's special envoy Vitkoff likely held secret 3-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow - media

Trump's special envoy Vitkoff likely held secret 3-hour meeting with Putin in Moscow - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40965 views

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff visited Moscow to secure the release of American teacher Mark Vogel. During the visit, Vitkoff, a longtime friend of Trump's, had a 3.5-hour meeting with Putin.

The US special representative of the President of the United States, Steve Witkoff, visited the Russian Federation. His mission included organizing the release of Mark Vogel, an American teacher who was arrested in Moscow in 2021. The Washington Post writes that  real estate developer Vitkoff, who is a longtime friend of Trump, had a three-hour meeting with the Kremlin dictator, UNN reports.

Details

The US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, visited Russia on February 11. Vitkoff's visit was related to the organization of the release of American teacher Mark Vogel, who had been imprisoned in Russia for three and a half years on drug charges.

Vogel's release was part of an exchange earlier that day. The Washington Post, citing information from Fox News host Sean Hannity, writes that Vitkoff, while in Moscow, held a 3.5-hour meeting with Putin.

The media reminds us that Putin made very positive public comments about Donald Trump in the period surrounding the visit of the Republican president's special envoy. At the same time, the White House has not yet responded to inquiries about Wittkoff's meeting with Putin.

Trump said that on Wednesday a second American from an unspecified country would be released, a person whose name he said would be recognizable.

Regarding the dismissed teacher. During his departure, Vogel noted:

President Putin was very generous and politically correct in granting me a pardon

- noted Mark Vogel, “the media captured him with an American flag draped around his neck over a buttoned-up jacket.

Recall

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has been authorized by Trump to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine. Mr. Vitkoff has already held talks with Putin's associates and discussed the situation with representatives of the Persian Gulf states.

ISW: To avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, Russia restricts information on Kursk region12.02.25, 04:24 • 118697 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

