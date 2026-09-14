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Trump’s son will fly to Georgia to present Trump Tower: investment in the project is estimated at $2 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Eric Trump will present the 259-meter-tall Trump Tower in Tbilisi. Investment in the complex is estimated at $2 billion; housing will cost up to $15,000 per m².

Trump’s son will fly to Georgia to present Trump Tower: investment in the project is estimated at $2 billion

Next week, Tbilisi is expecting Eric Trump—the son of U.S. President Donald Trump and executive vice president of The Trump Organization. He is due to arrive for the official presentation of the Trump Tower Tbilisi project. This was reported by Israeli-Georgian developer and Archi co-founder Meni Benish in an interview with Ynet, reports UNN.

According to him, the budget for the closed gala evening alone, for international guests and investors, will exceed $1 million. Benish calls the project itself "upper class" for the Georgian capital. In a conversation with journalists, he revealed new financial and technical details.

According to Novosti Gruziya, the Trump Tower will become the centerpiece of The Downtown Tbilisi complex, comprising six skyscrapers with a total area of approximately 600,000 sq. m on the site of a former racetrack. The building, with up to 70 floors and a height of approximately 259 meters, is to become the tallest in Georgia.

Direct construction costs for the central tower alone (with an area of approximately 100,000 sq. m) will exceed $200 million, while total investment in the entire complex is estimated at $2 billion.

According to Benish, Georgian construction companies do not have experience building facilities of this level and height. A tender is currently underway—most likely, the general contractor will be a major foreign company from Turkey or Azerbaijan.

The building is being designed by the international firm Gensler, while the finishing and interior design are being created according to the standards of brands such as Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton, with the direct participation of designers from The Trump Organization.

The project is aimed at the ultra-premium segment. At the launch of sales, residences will be offered at prices ranging from $7,000 to $10,000 per sq. m, while on the upper floors the price may reach $15,000 per sq. m. For the Georgian market, this is an absolute record.

"Trump Tower will become the most luxurious building in Tbilisi. In Israel, $7,000 per square meter is a ridiculous price, but there it will be the most expensive building," the businessman said.

The developers openly say that they are not counting on local buyers. The main focus is on foreign investors, diplomats, and expatriates. The main flow of initial inquiries is coming from Dubai—from businesspeople and UAE residents—and sales will also be actively conducted in Israel; an office has already been opened in Herzliya.

Ynet cites a report by the consulting company Galt & Taggart, noting that in 2025 Israelis became the largest foreign buyers of real estate in Tbilisi (12% of sales, compared with 2% by Russian citizens).

The project's developers are Archi Group (Meni Benish, Ilia Tsulaia), INVIA/Biograpi Living (Vasil Pkhakadze), New York-based Sapir Organization (Alex Sapir), as well as a number of minority investors.

The Georgian partners are closely linked to the ruling party: Tsulaia is a former member of parliament from Georgian Dream, while Pkhakadze is a businessman loyal to the authorities. Both entrepreneurs had previously publicly and openly supported the party's course.

The developers purchased the plot of land for the future tower from the foundation of billionaire UV founder Bidzina Ivanishvili's family.

As The Wall Street Journal writes, the parties formalized the deal to buy the site back in 2023, with payments made in stages. According to the publication, the total amount paid to Ivanishvili's foundation amounted to up to $85 million, and the final part of the transaction was completed in July 2026.

The WSJ found that the agreement with the Trump Organization to use the commercial brand was concluded by the Georgian businessmen in May 2026. To sign the agreement, the investors personally visited the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where they held talks with Eric Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

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