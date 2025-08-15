Trump's meeting with Putin: White House released official photo
Kyiv • UNN
The White House released a photograph of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The presidents arrived simultaneously, shook hands, and drove together in the same car.
US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin have begun negotiations in Alaska.
A senior White House official previously stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.