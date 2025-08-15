$41.450.06
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 12049 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 86179 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136188 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79595 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132140 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55051 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80736 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 105243 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60829 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Trump's meeting with Putin: White House released official photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The White House released a photograph of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The presidents arrived simultaneously, shook hands, and drove together in the same car.

Trump's meeting with Putin: White House released official photo

The White House has published a photo of United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The photo was published on the White House's 'X' social media page, writes UNN.

Details

Striving for peace

- it is briefly stated under the photo.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin have begun negotiations in Alaska.

The meeting started after Trump and Putin arrived in Alaska, where they simultaneously exited their planes, met, and shook hands. They drove to the meeting in the same car.

A senior White House official previously stated that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
X Corp.
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
White House
Donald Trump
United States