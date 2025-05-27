The US State Department said that the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, who said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire," should not be seen as a sign of disappointment. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.

I wouldn't call it disappointment. It is a statement from a person who has led the fight for peace in many different regions. He has clearly and absolutely transparently expressed his opinion on what has happened. And I think this is something Russia should take seriously. And, as I mentioned last week, the president has many different means at his disposal to ensure that our position is felt and that it can be used to influence the situation and stop this carnage - said Bruce.

Addition

US President Donald Trump today said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." But the head of the White House added that he is the guarantor of the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, in response to US President Donald Trump's words about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is "playing with fire," said that the really bad thing is World War III, and the American leader must understand this.