Trump's latest statements regarding Putin should not be seen as a sign of frustration - U.S. Department of State

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 67183 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 69661 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 83830 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 140690 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 219574 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 184675 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 184599 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164490 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115915 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100246 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.9m/s
68%
745mm
Popular news

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

May 27, 12:27 PM • 56104 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 71589 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 63762 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 20839 views

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

04:19 PM • 46269 views
Publications

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 63841 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 71660 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 67183 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 184627 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 573624 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM • 14230 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

04:05 PM • 20904 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 94451 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 96080 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 93276 views
Actual

The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

Trump's latest statements regarding Putin should not be seen as a sign of frustration - U.S. Department of State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The U.S. Department of State stated that Trump's words about Putin's "playing with fire" are not disappointment, but a warning that Russia should take seriously. Trump hinted at possible consequences for the Russian Federation.

Trump's latest statements regarding Putin should not be seen as a sign of frustration - U.S. Department of State

The US State Department said that the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, who said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire," should not be seen as a sign of disappointment. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a briefing, reports UNN.

I wouldn't call it disappointment. It is a statement from a person who has led the fight for peace in many different regions. He has clearly and absolutely transparently expressed his opinion on what has happened. And I think this is something Russia should take seriously. And, as I mentioned last week, the president has many different means at his disposal to ensure that our position is felt and that it can be used to influence the situation and stop this carnage 

- said Bruce.

Addition

US President Donald Trump today said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." But the head of the White House added that he is the guarantor of the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, in response to US President Donald Trump's words about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is "playing with fire," said that the really bad thing is World War III, and the American leader must understand this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
White House
Donald Trump
Brent
$63.59
Bitcoin
$109,836.60
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,329.81
Ethereum
$2,679.89