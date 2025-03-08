Trump's golf club in Scotland attacked by activists: what happened on the course
Kyiv • UNN
Pro-Palestinian protesters committed an act of vandalism at Trump Turnberry, spray-painting the building red and leaving inscriptions on the lawn. Activists damaged the golf course in response to Trump's statements about control over Gaza.
The famous Trump Turnberry golf club in Scotland, owned by Donald Trump, was subjected to an act of vandalism by pro-Palestinian protesters. The club building was painted with red paint, and a huge slogan "Gaza is not for sale" was drawn on the green lawn. This is reported by UNN citing the Daily Mail.
On the green lawn, the inscription "GAZA IS NOT 4SALE" appeared in large letters. In addition, the asphalt was marked with the phrases "Free Gaza", "Free Palestine", as well as insults directed at Trump. Unknown individuals also dug several holes on the field, damaging the surface.
The Daily Mail reports that this is the work of the organization Palestine Action, which opposes U.S. policy regarding the conflict in the Middle East.
"Trump thinks he can treat Gaza like his own property. We showed him that his property is not safe either," reads a post on Palestine Action's social media.
Supplement
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his country's readiness to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the enclave.
Trump made a statement threatening Palestinians in Gaza with death in the event of a hostage-taking.