Polymarket has assessed not only the chances of the current US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, but also the prospects of Elon Musk being awarded the Nobel Prize. In a comparative analysis, the Republican president is ahead of the technological billionaire.

UNN reports with reference to Polymarket and Star Sports.

Details

Donald Trump's chances of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize are estimated at a full 3%. This is according to data from the Polymarket betting agency. It should be noted that estimates vary among different bookmakers. For example, Star Sports sees the current White House's chances at 25% versus 16%. And this was even before the start of the settlement of the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Returning to Polymarket, it is also still difficult for Elon Musk to win the Nobel Peace Prize. This is evidenced by the current comparative characteristics on the bookmaker's website.

Recall

The new laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 10. Among the candidates is US President Donald Trump. He emphasized that he had already ended "seven wars." Although ending Russia's aggression in Ukraine turns out to be too "tough a nut to crack" for the Republican president. In addition, as of October 9, there were some opinions that the Nobel Committee had already made its decision, and there was no place for Trump there.