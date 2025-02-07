Trump's budget could lead to layoffs of half of the science foundation's staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 14186 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62212 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102072 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102180 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129208 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103527 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106158 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102600 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111668 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 14272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152403 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3385 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106088 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111668 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138379 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140157 views
Trump's budget could lead to layoffs of half of the science foundation's staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26364 views

The White House is planning significant budget cuts to the US National Science Foundation. It is expected to lay off 25-50% of the agency's engineering staff and reduce funding to $3 billion.

Trump's draft budget request includes changes in the composition of the National Science Foundation. In the coming months, a quarter to half of the agency's engineering staff will be laid off.

Transmits UNN with reference to Ars Technica.

As part of the reduction of a significant portion of the government's discretionary spending, the US science agency expects changes in the number of staff.

Over the next few weeks, federal agency directors will receive  President Trump's budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

The review is a standard part of the federal budget process, which ends with Congress writing the budget and the president signing it into law.

On Thursday, two sources told Ars that the science agency should expect sharp cuts in Trump's upcoming budget request. 

Also, Susan Margulies, the agency's assistant director for engineering, told the agency's staff that a quarter to half of its staff would be laid off in the coming months, E&E News reports.

For reference

In recent years, the National Science Foundation has received an annual budget of approximately $9 billion, the vast majority of which is spent on research and related activities.

Cuts could reach 66 percent, with one person indicating that the maximum budget for the National Science Foundation could start at $3 billion.

Recall

The U.S. Department of Justice terminates the KleptoCapture Task Force, which was tracking the assets of Russian oligarchs. Resources will be redirected to the fight against drug cartels, and investigations against Russians will lose centralized coordination.

Bezos scales back $10 billion climate fund: what's behind the decision05.02.25, 17:30 • 55440 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
white-houseWhite House
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

