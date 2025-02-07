Trump's budget could lead to layoffs of half of the science foundation's staff

Trump's draft budget request includes changes in the composition of the National Science Foundation. In the coming months, a quarter to half of the agency's engineering staff will be laid off.

Transmits UNN with reference to Ars Technica.

As part of the reduction of a significant portion of the government's discretionary spending, the US science agency expects changes in the number of staff.

Over the next few weeks, federal agency directors will receive President Trump's budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on October 1.

The review is a standard part of the federal budget process, which ends with Congress writing the budget and the president signing it into law.

On Thursday, two sources told Ars that the science agency should expect sharp cuts in Trump's upcoming budget request.

Also, Susan Margulies, the agency's assistant director for engineering, told the agency's staff that a quarter to half of its staff would be laid off in the coming months, E&E News reports.

For reference

In recent years, the National Science Foundation has received an annual budget of approximately $9 billion, the vast majority of which is spent on research and related activities.

Cuts could reach 66 percent, with one person indicating that the maximum budget for the National Science Foundation could start at $3 billion.

Recall

The U.S. Department of Justice terminates the KleptoCapture Task Force, which was tracking the assets of Russian oligarchs. Resources will be redirected to the fight against drug cartels, and investigations against Russians will lose centralized coordination.

Bezos scales back $10 billion climate fund: what's behind the decision