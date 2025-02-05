Bezos scales back $10 billion climate fund: what's behind the decision

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 49556 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 98001 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103280 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126560 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102971 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113247 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116867 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160148 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104286 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100300 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 73450 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108181 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102476 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160148 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150410 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182575 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108181 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137300 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139092 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166983 views
Bezos scales back $10 billion climate fund: what's behind the decision

Bezos scales back $10 billion climate fund: what's behind the decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55440 views

The Bezos Earth Fund stops supporting the Science Based Targets organization, which sets net zero standards. The decision is attributed to Bezos' desire to improve relations with Trump and avoid antitrust pressure.

The $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund has stopped funding the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative, a key organization that sets net zero standards for business. This happened amid growing attention to the fund's influence on the organization and Bezos' attempts to avoid conflict with Donald Trump.

This was reported by the Financial Times and UNN.  

According to the publication, SBTi employees have previously expressed concern about pressure from Bezos' foundation. In addition, the billionaire's advisors and former US Special Representative for Climate Change John Kerry supported the idea of easing the rules for using carbon credits for business.

Sources suggest that the decision to stop funding SBTi after 2024 is due to Bezos' desire to strengthen ties with the Trump administration, which is openly skeptical of climate change. Together with the heads of Meta and Google, he is trying to ease antitrust pressure on his business.

Despite the break with SBTi, the Bezos Foundation continues to support the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the World Resources Institute, although the WRI is already assessing the possible consequences of financial changes.

The world is turning upside down... We are trying to figure out what it means

- comment on the situation in WRI.

Recall

In the US, a judge extended a pause on the Trump administration's plan to freeze federal loans, grants and other financial aid, saying it may "violate" Congress's constitutional authority over government spending.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
googleGoogle

