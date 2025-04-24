Trump's approval rating steadily declining - NYT calculates average poll numbers

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9718 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22340 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62359 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117737 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149429 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209378 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104919 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176263 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60803 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42630 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
3.3m/s
27%
746 mm
Popular news

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 60152 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69070 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29664 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 27944 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 10282 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 28204 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209378 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 120701 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 176263 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 129970 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29851 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69256 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 50830 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 57495 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 67999 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

Trump's approval rating steadily declining - NYT calculates average poll numbers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3380 views

Trump's approval rating has fallen from 52% to 45% in the first three months. The drop is driven by declining support among independent voters and concerns about tariffs.

Trump's approval rating steadily declining - NYT calculates average poll numbers

According to the average of polls collected by The New York Times, the approval rating of US President Donald Trump's work has steadily declined during his first three months in office, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's approval rating has fallen to about 45 percent from 52 percent a week after he took office. According to polls, about half of the country now disapproves of his activities, the publication writes.

American presidents usually take office with a wave of support that subsequently weakens. But Trump's approval is falling a little faster than that of his predecessors, the publication notes.

Trump began his term with the second lowest approval ratings for a US president in modern history. The only recent US president who started from the worst position was Trump when he first took office, the publication points out.

The average of polls collected by The New York Times includes almost all publicly published polls that track Trump's approval rating. The goal of the average of polls is to balance the bias of individual polls, which may differ in quality and frequency, and to simplify tracking changes in public opinion over time.

The average does not directly consider the reasons for the decline in approval or whether it is caused by specific actions, such as the introduction of duties, threats to allies, or fluctuations in the markets.

On average across all polls, Trump's ratings continued to fall after he introduced tariffs by his decree. Although few high-quality polls were conducted before and after the announcement of tariffs, most of them did not show a significant decline after what Trump called the "Day of Liberation" of the United States, the publication writes.

So far, as indicated, it is too early to fully assess how such an event shaped public opinion.

In his second term, Trump sought to change the global economy, strengthen the fight against immigration, reduce the federal government, and rebuild American law firms and universities. The blitz is part of the "flood zone" strategy developed by Trump's aides and allies to suppress any opposition, the publication writes.

Trump is fulfilling many of the promises he made as a candidate, but even some supporters have expressed concern about some of his actions, the publication indicates. In particular, the massive duty on dozens of countries is irritating allies and opponents. The trade war threw global economic markets into turmoil before Trump suspended tariffs for 90 days, citing negotiations with other countries on new trade agreements.

Polls show a slight decline in his support among Republican voters.

Most of the decline in approval came from voters who consider themselves independent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. His position in this crucial electoral bloc in January was 41 percent approval and 46 percent disapproval. In this poll, conducted in mid-April, 58 percent of independent respondents said they did not approve of the US president's work, while only 36 percent approved of it.

Sociologists still cannot fully assess the strength of Trump's support. In 2024, pre-election polls underestimated Trump by an average of about 3 percentage points. But even polls that most accurately assessed his support, such as AtlasIntel, now show a net negative approval rating, the publication notes.

As the publication indicates, Trump sees his second term as a resounding success. He boasted of a significant reduction in illegal border crossings, billions of dollars in new investment in the United States, the release of Americans imprisoned abroad, and the eradication of diversity initiatives in the public and private sectors. Trump also promised that new trade agreements, including with China, are just around the corner. "We will make money together with everyone, and everyone will be happy," he told reporters near the White House on Wednesday.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since returning to the US Presidency22.04.25, 07:10 • 5938 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The New York Times
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$66.65
Bitcoin
$92,778.30
S&P 500
$5,381.25
Tesla
$250.60
Газ TTF
$33.60
Золото
$3,346.74
Ethereum
$1,757.85