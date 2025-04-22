Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since returning to the US Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since returning to the White House. Americans are showing concern about the head of state's attempts to expand his power. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that about 42% of respondents in a six-day survey conducted by the Ipsos Institute approved of Donald Trump's performance as President of the United States. This is one percentage point lower than in the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted three weeks earlier. According to a survey of Americans within hours of Trump's inauguration on January 20, the figure was 47%.

The beginning of Trump's presidency stunned his political opponents as he signed dozens of executive orders expanding his influence over both government departments and private institutions such as universities and law firms, - Reuters writes.

At the same time, Trump's approval rating remains higher than the ratings seen for most of his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden's presidency.

Also, about 83% of respondents said that the US President should obey the decisions of the federal court, even if he does not want to.

According to the news agency, 57% of respondents disagreed with the statement that "it is normal for the US President to suspend funding to universities if he disagrees with how the university is run."

In addition, 66% of respondents said that they do not believe that the president should control major cultural institutions such as national museums and theaters. The fact is that in March, Trump ordered the Smithsonian Institution to remove "inappropriate" ideology.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that on a number of issues - from inflation and immigration to taxation and the rule of law - Americans who disapprove of Trump's performance outnumber those who approve of each issue in the poll.

Thus, 46% disapproved of Trump's work on immigration, but 45% of respondents approved. The survey had a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.

About 59% of respondents - including a third of Republicans - said that the United States of America is losing credibility in the international arena.

According to Reuters, three-quarters of respondents (including a majority of Republicans - 53%) said that Donald Trump should not run for a third term in the United States, even though the US Constitution prohibits him from doing so.

Recall

Trump's support fell to its lowest level since returning to office - 43%. The reason is the outrage of Americans over his tariff policy and the leak of information about strikes in Yemen. This was reported on April 03 by Reuters news agency.

