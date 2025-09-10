In the US, Trump's approval rating fell to 42% - poll
56% of respondents disapprove of his activities, despite positive assessments of his fight against crime and immigration policy.
US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 42%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters/Ipsos poll data.
Details
The poll lasted 5 days: 1084 adult residents of the country took part in it. 56% of respondents disapprove of Trump's performance as president.
About 43% of respondents rated Trump's actions in fighting crime positively, and 42% believe he is doing well with immigration policy.
Recall
The administration of US President Donald Trump announced the start of a deportation campaign against immigrants under the pretext of fighting crime.
Before that, Donald Trump published a post on the social network Truth Social about "the smell of deportations in the morning".