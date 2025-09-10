In the US, Trump's approval rating fell to 42% - poll

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
07:09 AM • 8668 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 15833 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 13344 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 40332 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 81491 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 70382 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 80798 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 33977 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 57417 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 106031 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.6m/s
56%
756mm
Popular news
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 34782 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 46110 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 36078 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 36612 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 46874 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 81500 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 51770 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 80804 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 75509 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 106033 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 55065 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 50863 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 48295 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 117211 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 72477 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)

In the US, Trump's approval rating fell to 42% - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

56% of respondents disapprove of his activities, despite positive assessments of his fight against crime and immigration policy.

In the US, Trump's approval rating fell to 42% - poll

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 42%. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters/Ipsos poll data.

Details

The poll lasted 5 days: 1084 adult residents of the country took part in it. 56% of respondents disapprove of Trump's performance as president.

About 43% of respondents rated Trump's actions in fighting crime positively, and 42% believe he is doing well with immigration policy.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced the start of a deportation campaign against immigrants under the pretext of fighting crime.

Before that, Donald Trump published a post on the social network Truth Social about "the smell of deportations in the morning".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States