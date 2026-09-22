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Trump's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 32%, while support among Republicans has also dropped sharply – Reuters/Ipsos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Trump's approval rating fell to 32%, and among Republicans to 73%. Only 34% of Americans support strikes on Iran.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 32%, while support among Republicans has also dropped sharply – Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 32% — the lowest level of his entire political career. This is according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, UNN reports.

Details

Just last week, 35% of Americans approved of Trump's performance. The president's support among Republicans fell particularly sharply — from 82% to 73% in a week.

One of the main problems for the president remains the rising cost of living. Only 17% of respondents approve of his policy in this area. Among Republicans themselves, the share dissatisfied with Trump's actions regarding the cost of living exceeded the share who were satisfied for the first time — 51% versus 44%.

Americans dissatisfied with the war with Iran

Only 34% of Americans support the U.S. military strikes against Iran. At the same time, 82% of respondents believe that the conflict is likely to continue for a long time.

Amid the war and rising energy prices, gasoline and diesel prices have surged in the United States, heightening Americans' concerns about inflation.

The poll also recorded a gap in party preferences ahead of the November 3 midterm elections to Congress. Among registered voters, 43% said they supported the Democrats, while 35% supported the Republicans. This is the largest gap in favor of the Democrats in Reuters/Ipsos surveys this year.

The poll was conducted online among 1,277 American adults. The margin of error is approximately 3 percentage points.

The majority of American voters believe that Trump's policies have harmed the economy21.09.26, 04:37 • 5750 views

Stepan Haftko

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