55% of registered American voters believe that the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump have harmed the country’s economy, while 41% approve of his performance. This is according to a new NBC News poll, reports UNN.

Details

The share of voters who negatively assess the impact of Trump’s policies on the economy rose from 48% in March to 55% in September. At the same time, 26% of respondents believe that his policies have helped the economy, while 18% saw no significant changes.

56% of those surveyed disapprove of Trump’s performance as president. The share of those who strongly approve of his performance is 25%.

Democrats lead Republicans ahead of congressional elections

In a nationwide poll on the congressional elections, 50% of respondents supported Democratic candidates, while 45% supported Republicans.

Support for the war with Iran in the United States has fallen to 31%; Trump's approval rating remains at a record low

At the same time, the Democrats’ lead is smaller than at a comparable stage before the 2018 midterm elections, when it stood at 12 percentage points.

50% of voters said they were more concerned about Republicans giving Trump excessive support if they retain control of Congress. 42% were more concerned that Democrats would obstruct the president if they gained a majority.

The poll also showed that more than 6 in 10 voters consider the war with Iran unjustified.

Only one-third of Americans trust official election results, distrust of the U.S. government is growing – poll