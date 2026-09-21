The majority of American voters believe that Trump's policies have harmed the economy
Kyiv • UNN
According to NBC News, 55% of voters consider Trump's policies harmful to the economy, while 56% disapprove of his job performance. Democrats lead Republicans 50% to 45%.
55% of registered American voters believe that the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump have harmed the country’s economy, while 41% approve of his performance. This is according to a new NBC News poll, reports UNN.
Details
The share of voters who negatively assess the impact of Trump’s policies on the economy rose from 48% in March to 55% in September. At the same time, 26% of respondents believe that his policies have helped the economy, while 18% saw no significant changes.
56% of those surveyed disapprove of Trump’s performance as president. The share of those who strongly approve of his performance is 25%.
Democrats lead Republicans ahead of congressional elections
In a nationwide poll on the congressional elections, 50% of respondents supported Democratic candidates, while 45% supported Republicans.
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At the same time, the Democrats’ lead is smaller than at a comparable stage before the 2018 midterm elections, when it stood at 12 percentage points.
50% of voters said they were more concerned about Republicans giving Trump excessive support if they retain control of Congress. 42% were more concerned that Democrats would obstruct the president if they gained a majority.
The poll also showed that more than 6 in 10 voters consider the war with Iran unjustified.
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