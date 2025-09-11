Trump will not give up, this gives hope for ending the devastating war in Ukraine: Szijjártó on conversation with Rubio

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó held a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the parties discussed the war in Ukraine and further cooperation between the two countries. Szijjártó wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Just had a long conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which I thanked him for the peace efforts of President Donald Trump and the US government. Trump is the only leader who has the power to bring peace back to Central Europe, and unlike some European politicians, Hungary firmly stands behind his mission - Szijjártó wrote.

According to Szijjártó, Secretary of State Rubio assured him that President Trump would not give up. Szijjártó believes that this gives real hope that Russia's war against Ukraine will finally end.

We also discussed our bilateral relations, which have entered a new phase of friendship and mutual respect - Szijjártó wrote.

He added that since President Trump took office, six US investments in Hungary have been announced.

We committed to using American technology in small modular nuclear reactors to ensure Hungary's secure energy supply - Szijjártó added.

