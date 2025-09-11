Trump will not give up, this gives hope for ending the devastating war in Ukraine: Szijjártó on conversation with Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó held a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation. Szijjártó noted Trump's peace efforts and a new phase of friendship between the countries.
Just had a long conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which I thanked him for the peace efforts of President Donald Trump and the US government. Trump is the only leader who has the power to bring peace back to Central Europe, and unlike some European politicians, Hungary firmly stands behind his mission
According to Szijjártó, Secretary of State Rubio assured him that President Trump would not give up. Szijjártó believes that this gives real hope that Russia's war against Ukraine will finally end.
We also discussed our bilateral relations, which have entered a new phase of friendship and mutual respect
He added that since President Trump took office, six US investments in Hungary have been announced.
We committed to using American technology in small modular nuclear reactors to ensure Hungary's secure energy supply
Addition
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Kyiv of the extraordinary deterioration of relations between Hungary and Ukraine over the past 10 years.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine "cannot" join the European Union for a number of reasons.