Trump will hold an informal meeting with German Minister Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit - ApNews

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to hold a brief meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This meeting was not officially announced by the White House. Trump is currently negotiating with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and later he is expected to have a brief conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by ApNews, reports UNN.

The U.S. President is expected to briefly meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today. - American officials reported on condition of anonymity.

Details

They added that "meeting plans were not announced by the White House."

Currently, Trump is reportedly holding talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and they will also hold an official meeting together with their aides. Trump is also expected to hold a brief meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later on June 16.

