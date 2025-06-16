Trump will hold an informal meeting with German Minister Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit - ApNews

$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17519 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49715 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54441 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67703 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144783 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73909 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74166 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59325 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56123 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 48883 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 89979 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 131803 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 111220 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 17979 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 112036 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 132732 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 173114 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 244608 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 301707 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 718 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 18262 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 90697 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 83903 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78010 views
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Trump will hold an informal meeting with German Minister Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit - ApNews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit. In addition to a personal meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, a bilateral meeting is planned with the involvement of assistants from both leaders.

Trump will hold an informal meeting with German Minister Merz on the sidelines of the G7 summit - ApNews

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to hold a brief meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today on the sidelines of the G7 summit. This meeting was not officially announced by the White House. Trump is currently negotiating with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and later he is expected to have a brief conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by ApNews, reports UNN.

The U.S. President is expected to briefly meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today.

- American officials reported on condition of anonymity.

Details

They added that "meeting plans were not announced by the White House."

Currently, Trump is reportedly holding talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and they will also hold an official meeting together with their aides. Trump is also expected to hold a brief meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later on June 16.

If Russia had not been expelled from the G8, there would be no war now - Trump16.06.25, 19:06 • 2866 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Mark Carney
Associated Press
Keir Starmer
White House
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Canada
United Kingdom
Germany
