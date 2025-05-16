Trump wants to end the war and we need to coordinate as much as possible - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump wants to end the war, so Ukraine and America need to coordinate as much as possible. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Albania, UNN reports.

Details

With the leaders and countries present here, we have started working on a new security architecture for Ukraine and I want to thank everyone who has joined this. Now is the time to move to very practical steps. President Trump wants to end this war and, accordingly, we need to coordinate as much as possible. US support is extremely important, we are all working together at all levels to achieve a ceasefire - said Zelenskyy.

The President said that he would inform about what is happening in Istanbul, where negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations are ongoing.

I will inform whether there are any chances that the Russian Federation will take real steps to stop the killings and bring the end of the war closer - said Zelenskyy.

Stop the killings and achieve peace: Kellogg talks about meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul

Addendum

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he "may" call Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trilateral talks took place in Istanbul between delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United States, where the parties discussed real mechanisms for achieving peace and humanitarian issues, including the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the return of children.