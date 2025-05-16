Stop the killings and achieve peace: Kellogg talks about meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg announced a meeting he held in Istanbul with representatives from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France and Greece. He stressed that the priority is to stop the killings and achieve peace. He wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.

In Istanbul to advance President Donald Trump's mission – stop the killings and achieve peace. Productive talks with national security leaders/agencies from the UK, France, Greece and Ukraine. - Kellogg wrote.

Kellogg also reiterated that President Donald Trump is committed to promoting peace in the world.

"The U.S. President is committed to promoting peace through strength for the American people. He will always put America first," Kellogg said.

Supplement

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak with the Ukrainian delegation met with U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, as well as representatives of Great Britain, France and Germany. Among the topics at the negotiations - a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, who did not arrive in Turkey.