Trump: US has “very constructive talks on Ukraine”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 14118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62195 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102069 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105477 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123028 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102178 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129203 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103527 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106148 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102587 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 88417 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106072 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 14118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123028 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129203 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162255 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152395 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 3320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111653 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138376 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140154 views
Trump: US has “very constructive talks on Ukraine”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103615 views

Donald Trump announced negotiations to end the war. He compared the destruction of Ukrainian cities to Gaza and cited contradictory data on the losses of both sides.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States is conducting "very constructive negotiations on Ukraine" and he will "do everything" to stop the war in Ukraine, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

Trump said on Tuesday evening during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the destruction in Ukraine makes cities look "as bad as Gaza, and worse.

"Now the cities are largely destroyed. We are talking about a very sad sight. We're talking about Gaza. Well, a lot of these cities look as bad as Gaza, if not worse," Trump said, adding that he wants "it to stop.

The US president said he wants to end the "absolute slaughter" as he called the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's large-scale invasion that has been going on for almost three years.

"We're talking to the Russians, we're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Trump said when asked about a peace plan for Ukraine, but he did not provide any details of his plan.

We are having very good negotiations, and I think we will succeed. I think something will happen, I hope it will be radical

- Trump said.

He also did not answer the question whether he would demand that the Russians leave the territory of Ukraine.

Trump repeated his words that every week he receives reports on the number of soldiers killed in Ukraine, and "these numbers are staggering.

"When you hear the real numbers in Ukraine, what, what numbers, and this is not taking into account the destroyed cities and all the people killed. That's why I want it to stop," he said.

According to Trump, there are 700,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers on the Ukrainian side and "800,000, maybe more" on the Russian side.

Previously

On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz said in an interview with Fox News that preparations are underway for a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he added that he "has nothing to confirm.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reported that Andriy Yermak and Mike Volz discussed "the need to organize personal contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine has lost about 45,100 military personnel in the killed, and he estimated Russian losses at 300-350,000 killed. 

He added that there are also about 390,000 cases of injuries, but "the number of injuries is higher than the number of wounded" because one person could have received several injuries when returning to the battlefield after treatment.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine

