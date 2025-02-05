Trump: US has “very constructive talks on Ukraine”

US President Donald Trump said that the United States is conducting "very constructive negotiations on Ukraine" and he will "do everything" to stop the war in Ukraine, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

Trump said on Tuesday evening during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the destruction in Ukraine makes cities look "as bad as Gaza, and worse.

"Now the cities are largely destroyed. We are talking about a very sad sight. We're talking about Gaza. Well, a lot of these cities look as bad as Gaza, if not worse," Trump said, adding that he wants "it to stop.

The US president said he wants to end the "absolute slaughter" as he called the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's large-scale invasion that has been going on for almost three years.

"We're talking to the Russians, we're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Trump said when asked about a peace plan for Ukraine, but he did not provide any details of his plan.

We are having very good negotiations, and I think we will succeed. I think something will happen, I hope it will be radical - Trump said.

He also did not answer the question whether he would demand that the Russians leave the territory of Ukraine.

Trump repeated his words that every week he receives reports on the number of soldiers killed in Ukraine, and "these numbers are staggering.

"When you hear the real numbers in Ukraine, what, what numbers, and this is not taking into account the destroyed cities and all the people killed. That's why I want it to stop," he said.

According to Trump, there are 700,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers on the Ukrainian side and "800,000, maybe more" on the Russian side.

Previously

On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz said in an interview with Fox News that preparations are underway for a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he added that he "has nothing to confirm.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reported that Andriy Yermak and Mike Volz discussed "the need to organize personal contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine has lost about 45,100 military personnel in the killed, and he estimated Russian losses at 300-350,000 killed.

He added that there are also about 390,000 cases of injuries, but "the number of injuries is higher than the number of wounded" because one person could have received several injuries when returning to the battlefield after treatment.