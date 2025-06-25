Trump told Putin he "needs help with Russia" but believes "progress is being made"

US President Donald Trump said that in response to an offer of help from Iran, he told Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin that he "needed help with Russia." At the same time, regarding the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump said that he thinks "progress is being made," UNN writes with reference to Sky News.

Details

"I spoke with Vladimir Putin, and he was very kind. He volunteered to help with Iran," Trump told reporters upon arriving at the NATO summit in The Hague.

"I said I don't need help with Iran - I need help with Russia," Trump continued.

"I said: do me a favor and help us with Russia, not with Iran. But he was very kind," the US president noted.

When it came to the Russian-Ukrainian war, Trump added: "I think progress is being made."

Addition

Trump has made efforts to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which Russia fully invaded in February 2022. Against this background, Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct negotiations in Istanbul for the first time in three years. The main result so far has been the exchange of prisoners. The parties also exchanged documents with a vision for a ceasefire.

