US President Donald Trump has been informed of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to adhere to the limitations of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, and will comment on this decision. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

Regarding Russia: the President has been informed of this proposal. The President will personally comment on this matter. - Leavitt stated.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced Russia's readiness to continue adhering to the limitations of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for another year.

During an operational meeting with members of the Russian Security Council, Putin stated that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenges not with words, but with military force.