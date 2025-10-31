Trump threw a lavish Halloween party at the White House despite government shutdown – AP

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a traditional Halloween party at the White House, despite the 30th day of the government shutdown. Hundreds of guests, including children, were dressed in superhero costumes, dinosaurs, and even doppelgangers of the president and first lady. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The President and First Lady emerged onto the South Lawn to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," not in costume: Trump was in a blue suit with a red tie and a "USA" cap, and Melania was in a brown coat over an orange dress.

They handed out full-size Hershey bars and Twizzlers to children and their parents along the driveway.

It's a long line. It's almost as big as the ballroom – said Trump.

The celebration took place against the backdrop of the construction of a new ballroom, which led to the demolition of the East Wing, and after the president's six-day trip to Asia.

Among the guests were military personnel, White House staff, and their children, dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America, ballerinas, and princesses. Some children were shy, but Trump tried to interact even with those in unusual costumes.

