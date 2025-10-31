$42.080.01
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVA
October 30, 04:50 PM • 17595 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 29123 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 22436 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 26546 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 54223 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10876 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27159 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24661 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28102 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump threw a lavish Halloween party at the White House despite government shutdown – AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Despite the US government shutdown, Donald Trump and his wife hosted a large-scale Halloween celebration near the White House, attended by children and adults.

Trump threw a lavish Halloween party at the White House despite government shutdown – AP

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a traditional Halloween party at the White House, despite the 30th day of the government shutdown. Hundreds of guests, including children, were dressed in superhero costumes, dinosaurs, and even doppelgangers of the president and first lady. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The President and First Lady emerged onto the South Lawn to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," not in costume: Trump was in a blue suit with a red tie and a "USA" cap, and Melania was in a brown coat over an orange dress.

They handed out full-size Hershey bars and Twizzlers to children and their parents along the driveway.

Construction and opening of Trump's golf resort in Vietnam delayed due to land dispute31.10.25, 03:02 • 410 views

It's a long line. It's almost as big as the ballroom 

– said Trump. 

The celebration took place against the backdrop of the construction of a new ballroom, which led to the demolition of the East Wing, and after the president's six-day trip to Asia.

Among the guests were military personnel, White House staff, and their children, dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America, ballerinas, and princesses. Some children were shy, but Trump tried to interact even with those in unusual costumes.

Most Americans do not support the construction of a ballroom in the White House - poll29.10.25, 11:55 • 3774 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
White House
Donald Trump