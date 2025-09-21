Trump thought stopping Russia's war against Ukraine would be the easiest task

US President Donald Trump believes that stopping Russia's war against Ukraine will be the easiest task. He said this during a speech at the Cornerstone American Institute founders' dinner, adding that "but we'll get it done one way or another," UNN reports.

They told me: if you stop Russia and Ukraine, you'll get a Nobel Prize. I replied: I stopped seven wars. This is one war, and it's a big one. But actually, I thought it would be the easiest, because I have a good relationship with President Putin. He disappointed me... I thought it would be the easiest, but we'll get it done one way or another. But I also completely destroyed Iran's nuclear hopes by enriching their uranium. - Trump stated.

Trump stated that he thought he had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Putin let him down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Zelenskyy noted that he would meet with Trump next week to try to persuade the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.